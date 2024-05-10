Randy Orton's new teammate reacts to alliance with him

Randy Orton has formed a new team in WWE. His teammate has now reacted to it as well.

Kevin Owens teamed with Orton to form R-KO, and while they've had some success, unfortunately, their match against the Bloodline at Backlash didn't go according to plan. Despite having control for a large part of the bout, the arrival of Tanga Loa changed everything in the

On WWE's The Bump, Kevin Owens is not happy with The Bloodline, but he's enjoyed teaming up with Randy Orton to take them on. He said that he could not respect them, but the fact that he was teaming with Orton was a great experience for him.

He said that to have Orton as his partner was one of the best things he had experienced.

"If I'm going to team with anybody against those guys, Randy Orton's the best pick I can think of. And beyond the fact that I need somebody like Randy to be in a match against those guys, just getting to team with Randy at all, it is something so amazing to me, the chance I have to get to have him as my partner for anything. So that made Saturday extra special," said Owens. (54:25 - 54:47)

Fans can see the interview below:

Randy Orton and Kevin Owens are expected to respond on WWE SmackDown

Although Orton is set to face AJ Styles on this week's episode of SmackDown, he will likely also have unfinished business with the Bloodline.

The arrival of Tanga Loa saw both stars left hurt and unable to do much but nurse their injuries as they walked away.

With them outnumbered now on SmackDown, it remains to be seen if they get yet another addition to their team soon. Cody Rhodes does not have a feud at the moment, having defeated AJ Styles, so fans will have to wait and see if he gets involved.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit WWE's The Bump and give an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback