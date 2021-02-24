Randy Orton's reaction to fans calling female Superstar 'boring'

Shayna Baszler recently appeared on Renee Paquette's podcast, and revealed Randy Orton's advice to her in regards to WWE fans and her wrestling style.

Shayna Baszler opened up on learning a lot of new stuff as her WWE career progressed, and revealed what WWE legend Randy Orton had to say about fans thinking that she's boring.

During her very first match on WWE RAW in 2020, Baszler was bombarded with chants of 'This is boring' from the fans in attendance. The Viper advised Baszler to not worry about the fans saying it's boring. Baszler also revealed that AJ Styles and other veterans also gave her advice at the time.

"So, it has been this big learning curve, but I think feeling that comfort in what I am and not necessarily, and this is leaving out a bunch of Randy Orton being like, 'Don't worry about the fans saying it's boring.' AJ Styles giving advice and all these guys giving advice, but it's been a hard balance and it's something I'm struggling with because I have this old school style, but also I can't necessarily do it the way they did it back then because it's wrestling today, so it's still a juggling process."

Randy Orton is one of the most respected veterans in WWE today

Randy Orton made his WWE main roster debut way back in 2002, and went on to become one of the greatest heels of all time. His early years were marred with controversy, as Orton had a reputation of having issues with his attitude. Orton improved himself with each passing year, and became a highly respected athlete.

Shayna Baszler might be the reason I’d go back to watching WWE Brooo💀💀, pic.twitter.com/FYg1seEDOH — Hi, I'm Clancy, a Xenia Mannasseh Stan (@losssstttxfile) February 22, 2021

Shayna Baszler's wrestling style is something that's not every fan's cup of tea, and many of them criticized her for the same, upon her move to the main roster. Randy Orton himself has been criticized for his wrestling style at many points in his career, but he never let it go to his head and kept improving his skillset.

Here's Rhea Ripley responding to fans who dubbed Shayna Baszler 'boring':

"I absolutely hate it when they rag on her and say she's boring. She's a heel, she's not supposed to be exciting. She's not supposed to make you like her. She's not supposed to do any of that stuff. She's doing her job right. And I hate when people disrespect that fact."

