Randy Orton acknowledges controversial rumor in response to AEW star's tweet

Randy Orton has left fans in splits with his hilarious response to AEW star Trent's recent social media post.

Trent is known for occasionally posting amusing tweets on his official Twitter handle. He revealed in his latest tweet that he purchased an Xbox controller that has the same color as his pro-wrestling gear. Trent then added that someone should "s**t" in his bag and that he deserves it after what he's done.

The AEW star's statement received a response from none other than WWE legend Randy Orton. The Viper commented on Trent's tweet with a thinking emoji and fans quickly chimed in to laud him for the cheeky reference he made.

Check out the screengrab of the exchange between Trent and Randy Orton:

Randy Orton's hilarious response to Trent's tweet

Randy Orton is someone who doesn't care one bit while expressing his opinions on social media and his fans love him for it. Orton noticed Trent's tweet and couldn't help but take a jibe at rumors of him soiling a fellow worker's bag backstage.

Fans were quick to notice the reference that Randy Orton made in his tweet

Randy Orton is one of the greatest WWE Superstars to ever step foot in the squared circle. He has done it all in the ring and is a 14-time World Champion. Orton is a respected figure in the pro-wrestling world and is a sure-fire future WWE Hall of Famer as well.

These accomplishments don't negate the fact that Randy Orton was one of the most difficult people to work with when he was a young gun in WWE. Orton's past is filled with controversial backstage incidents and many former wrestlers have spoken up about his questionable acts.

There was a rumor running around back in the day that Randy Orton had defecated in a WWE Diva's bag. The Diva in question was Rochelle Loewen, who had a brief stint in WWE in 2003-2005. She later squashed the rumor but revealed that Orton did pour lotion and baby oil into her bag.

"It was just merely self-tanning lotion and baby oil, but I wouldn’t put it past him to s**t in my bag,” Loewen said.

"He’s an animal…he’s an absolute animal," Loewen added. "What kind of man acts like that when he likes a beautiful woman? This guy is just absolutely out to lunch..he’s just retarded”!"

Check out some amusing fan responses to Randy Orton's tweet:

