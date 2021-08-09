WWE announces Randy Orton's return, The Viper reacts

14-time world champion Randy Orton is all set to make his long-awaited return to Monday Night RAW tonight.

Randy Orton was last seen on the June 21st episode of RAW where he failed to qualify for the men's Money in the Bank match. The Viper has since been away from WWE television for no proper reason, leaving fans perplexed.

Reacting to WWE's announcement of his return, Randy Orton sent out the following tweet, revealing that he won't keep fans waiting any longer and will kick off tonight's show. Hopefully, we will get some answers about his whereabouts.

"Been away for a bit, but tonight, I’m back on #WWERaw… and I won’t keep you waiting, I’m kicking off the show. #ViperIsBack," wrote Randy Orton in his tweet.

Been away for a bit, but tonight, I’m back on #WWERaw … and I won’t keep you waiting, I’m kicking off the show. #ViperIsBack https://t.co/doKobmWF4F — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) August 9, 2021

Rumored plans for Randy Orton at WWE SummerSlam 2021

Randy Orton's alliance with Riddle after WrestleMania 37 has been one of the most exciting storylines in WWE recently. The duo, together dubbed RK-Bro, have been highly entertaining. Fans will be eager to witness the two reunite tonight on RAW, for the first time in front of a live crowd.

As for WWE SummerSlam 2021, Cageside seats (via the Observer) stated that the idea was for Randy Orton and Riddle to challenge the RAW Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos at the pay-per-view.

AJ Styles & Omos vs. Riddle & Randy Orton was likely planned for SummerSlam but Orton is still out and his reason for being gone has been kept secret, as per the Observer.

Riddle has been feuding with Styles and Omos on RAW for the last few weeks, and we might just see the RAW Tag Team title match being made official tonight. Considering their high popularity, Randy Orton and Riddle would be the favorites to walk out as the new champions at SummerSlam.

