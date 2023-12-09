Randy Orton's RKO sees record-breaking star go "unconscious" for almost 30 minutes after SmackDown goes off the air

Randy Orton ended SmackDown for the second week in a row with a huge RKO - this time to pick up a victory. It wasn't SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis but a record-breaking star, who was "unconscious" at ringside for nearly half an hour after SmackDown went off the air.

The main event of SmackDown saw Randy Orton and LA Knight team up together to face Solo Sikoa and record-breaking Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso. It was Jimmy who ate the pin after receiving an RKO once again. Last week, Jimmy had to be rolled out of the ring as the show came to a close.

This week, even when Gunther vs. Chad Gable was going on as the post-SmackDown dark match, Jimmy Uso was still at ringside, selling the RKO he received from Randy Orton:

It's certainly a hilarious sell from one-half of the longest-reigning tag team champions in WWE history.

It seems like both Orton and LA Knight are targeting The Bloodline, and the first step forward, as Roman Reigns returns next week, was to defeat two-thirds of the faction.

You can see in the footage above that Jimmy Uso was forced to be rolled out of the ring again following the devastating RKO.

