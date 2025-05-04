Randy Orton's surprise opponent at WrestleMania 41: WWE legend "glad" major backstage official didn't wrestle

A WWE Hall of Famer was "glad" that Randy Orton's opponent at WrestleMania 41 was not a major backstage official. The wrestling legend further explained why he was happy to see Orton face Joe Hendry at The Show of Shows.

The Viper was scheduled to face Kevin Owens at The Grandest Stage of Them All. However, a neck injury prevented Owens from competing, leaving Orton without an opponent at the biggest show of the year.

SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis allowed him to have an open challenge at WrestleMania 41, with some fans predicting it would be Aldis himself who could potentially lace up his boots to face The Legend Killer. However, TNA World Champion Joe Hendry answered the call to a rousing ovation from the WWE Universe.

On a recent episode of Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard, John "Bradshaw" Layfield expressed his happiness after Aldis wasn't revealed as Randy Orton's mystery opponent at 'Mania.

"I was glad it wasn't Nick Aldis by the way. I think Nick’s got an incredible look. Nick looks like a 1932 NWA Champion, which I consider a huge compliment. He just looks like an old throwback of what you think a world champion looks like. I didn't want to see him come out there with people not knowing how good he can wrestle. I know a lot of his fans know him, but a lot of WWE fans do not, as far as his wrestling background and how good he is," JBL said. [5:23 - 5:50]

Nick Aldis is a two-time NWA World Champion and one-time TNA World Champion. Even though fans see him weekly as the SmackDown GM, he also serves as a backstage producer. At just 38 years old, he's younger than some of the company's top stars.

Randy Orton to face John Cena at WWE Backlash

For the first time since 2017, John Cena and Randy Orton will face each other in a one-on-one match. This time, it will be for the Undisputed WWE Championship and will be held in The Viper's hometown of St. Louis, Missouri at Backlash.

It's also a historic matchup, considering that it will be their first singles matchup wherein Cena is a heel and Orton is the babyface. The match gains a new dynamic that has not been seen in a Cena-Orton feud before.

WWE Backlash 2025 is scheduled to take place on May 10 at Enterprise Center in St. Louis. It will be Cena's first match at the event since 2009.

