Randy Orton's uncle Barry Orton passes away at the age of 62

Randall Barry Orton, simply known as Barry Orton, passed away at the age of 62. The former actor and professional wrestler is the uncle of current WWE Superstar Randy Orton and the son of the legendary Bob Orton.

Born in Amarillo, Texas, Barry Orton started his training as a professional wrestler at a young age. Being from the legendary Orton family, Barry received his training from his elder brother, Cowboy Bob Orton Jr., and his father, Bob Orton. He had a 16-year career in professional wrestling, as he debuted in 1976 and retired in 1992.

Barry Orton wrestled under a variety of names like Berry Orton, Barry O, and Superstar Barry O. He even played the character of the masked Zodiac, the same character his father wrestled as for a time.

At this time, Barry Orton's cause of death is unknown. But his nephew, WWE Superstar Randy Orton has liked a few posts in honor of his uncle on Twitter.

Sad news as I found out @RandyOrton's uncle Berry passed away today. He was like all Ortons. A great in ring talent and could do it all in the ring. Please keep your toughts & prayers for Randy, Bob,Jr, Elaine & all the Orton family at this time of loss. pic.twitter.com/7tDcgULAr6 — #1RandyOrtonSource (@BaltOs1Fan) March 19, 2021

Barry Orton was a very skilled professional wrestler, and spent time with numerous promotions during his career. He found much success as a tag team wrestler, as he won tag team gold with both his brother and the legendary Hector Guerrero.

Barry Orton was open about some issues in the pro wrestling industry

Barry Orton had a 16-year career in professional wrestling from 1976 to 1992. But Orton only came under the spotlight during the final years of his career, around 1991 and 1992. His openness about the issues in the pro wrestling industry made him a fairly controversial figure.

Orton revealed details about being sexually harassed by Terry Garvin, who worked in talent relations alongside the legendary Pat Patterson in WWE (then WWF). His revelations led to him making appearances on many talk shows like Phil Donahue, Larry King and Geraldo Rivera.

Just heard from Bob Johnson in Calgary that Barry Orton passed away .. he was a great talent in his own right .. Condolences to all his family ... pic.twitter.com/9AjZYOdg84 — Rip Rogers (@Hustler2754) March 20, 2021

His actions even led to confrontations with Vince McMahon on two separate occasions, and he ultimately cited his decision to reveal these issues as the reason he retired from wrestling at the age of 33.

Despite all the controversy that surrounded him during the later years of his career, Barry Orton will always be remembered as a wonderful in-ring talent. Here at Sportskeeda, our thoughts go out to the Orton family during this hard time.