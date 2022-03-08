"Are you crying?" - Randy Orton's wife discusses his most emotional moments

14-time WWE World Champion Randy Orton has been portrayed as a sadistic heel for most of his WWE career, with no one wanting to be on his wrong side. But according to his wife Kim Orton, the Viper is, after all, a sensitive guy.

As one of the most ruthless superstars on the WWE roster, we've seen Orton mercilessly inflict pain on his rivals on countless occasions. However, his wife has disclosed that The Legend Killer has some vulnerable moments himself, especially while watching the Disney Film "Moana."

On an episode of Wives of Wrestling Podcast, Kim revealed that the modern-day animated Disney classic starring Dwayne Johnson is one movie that gets him to cry every time he watches it.

She also said it gets their son to laugh at their father whenever he spots him shedding a tear.

"Anthony laughs at him all the time. Anthony's 11, so when he sees Randy crying during Moana, he’s like, ‘are you crying again, Randy? Like, we've seen this movie 30 times.’”... He cries when [Moana is] on the boat with her grandmother and her grandmother is telling her, ‘You got this. You were chosen for a reason.’ Then he starts, ‘I wonder what our kids are gonna be when they grow up.’ It's the cutest thing,” Kim said. (FightFul)

Randy Orton got a little emotional on WWE RAW this week

Randy Orton is having one of the most entertaining runs of his career with Riddle, and we're so thankful it's not over yet. The duo recaptured the RAW Tag Team Championships in the latest episode of Monday Night Raw.

RK-Bro happily celebrated in the ring, hugging each other. After the match, we also saw them both get interviewed about their incredible win over The Alpha Academy, Kevin Owens, and Seth Rollins.

The duo filled the interview with positive energy due to their guaranteed spot on WrestleMania 38. It's also safe to say that Orton got a bit emotional about talking about his tag team partner as well, calling him his friend.

making us all emotional right now on "I've been doing this more than 20 years now and I have never had this much fun as I'm having right now in this ring with my partner @SuperKingofBros . I mean that from the bottom of my heart. This man is my FRIEND." @RandyOrton making us all emotional right now on #WWERaw "I've been doing this more than 20 years now and I have never had this much fun as I'm having right now in this ring with my partner @SuperKingofBros. I mean that from the bottom of my heart. This man is my FRIEND."@RandyOrton making us all emotional right now on #WWERaw. https://t.co/EICZVz8Kcj

It seems that the charismatic pairing of Randy Orton and Riddle will continue for a bit longer and likely won't end before WrestleMania 38.

