Randy Orton's wife Kim sends message to major WWE star after her husband misses the Royal Rumble

Randy Orton was expected by many to make his return at the 2025 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. However, he was one of many stars who were rumored to be part of the show but didn't end up being in attendance.

Orton was hit with a Piledriver by Kevin Owens at the end of 2024 which led to Cody Rhodes stepping into a feud with his former friend. Rhodes picked up the win at the Royal Rumble after a Ladder Match, but Orton was nowhere to be seen.

Following the show, his wife Kim sent a message to Nia Jax on Instagram telling her that she "killed it" in the comments section of her update, proving that she was watching the show, but not giving any more answers to the mystery of her husband's absence.

Nia Jax was a major part of the Women's Royal Rumble Match and was able to eliminate multiple stars before she was sent over the top rope by the returning Charlotte Flair. Of course, it was Flair who was able to eliminate Roxanne Perez to win the match, in her first outing in more than a year.

On the other side of the locker room, Jey Uso eliminated John Cena to win the 2025 Royal Rumble, in what was a major shock. Uso was in the final three with Logan Paul and John Cena and out of the three men, most felt he was the least likely to come out on top.

Randy Orton's WWE future is now unclear

Now that Randy Orton has failed to make his return at the Rumble, it is unclear where he fits back on WWE TV. He is a 14-time world champion and will want to be a part of John Cena's farewell tour since he was one of his most iconic rivals.

Cena has already declared himself for the Elimination Chamber PLE, which means that Randy Orton could make his return and step back into Satan's Structure one last time to decide which man goes to WrestleMania.

