Randy Orton's wife, Kim, shares emotional personal message after posting proposal picture

Randy Orton is coming off a huge weekend where he just missed out on winning the United States Championship, but his wife has shared an emotional post with him on her social media.

Orton is known to love his family with his wife sharing heartwarming pictures of the Viper's softer side with their children regularly.

Randy Orton has been married to Kim for over a decade. The two tied the knot on November 14, 2015. The two have children together, their own and Kessler's three sons from a previous marriage. Orton also had another daughter from his previous marriage.

Kim shared a picture of Randy on his knees proposing to her in front of a tree. It appears recreated from Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's proposal.

She said that she would marry him a hundred more times.

"I would a hundred more times 💍 #puertorico #meganfox #machinegunkelly #proposal," she wrote.

Kelly and Fox are no longer together. However, Orton and his family appear to be very happy based on their social media updates.

Randy Orton also posted their pictures from the weekend and shared what appeared to be a photograph from the same location where they had recreated a proposal.

Randy Orton might have revenge on his mind after WrestleMania

The Viper is not someone to take a loss or an insult lying down; he might well perceive what happened over this weekend to be nothing but an affront to his legacy.

The star faced Logan Paul and Kevin Owens in a match for the US Championship. There were shenanigans involved with Paul using brass knuckles and IShowSpeed getting thoroughly involved in the match and taking an RKO for his pains.

However, when it looked like he would get the win after hitting Kevin Owens with an RKO, he was in for a disappointment. He was thrown out of the ring instead, and Paul used the fact that Owens was already knocked out to get the win at WrestleMania.

Whether Orton intends to take revenge remains to be seen on SmackDown.

