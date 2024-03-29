Randy Orton's wife Kim shares rare personal update, WWE Superstars react

Randy Orton doesn't use his own Instagram page, which meant that whilst he was out injured from WWE for almost two years, it was his wife Kim Orton who shared regular updates.

The couple is very private and Kim doesn't share a lot of updates with her husband on her Instagram mostly consisting of images of her children instead. The mother of four took to her social media last night to share an image of her kissing her husband, tagging him in the update.

The couple has been married for almost a decade but always make time for each other and despite having five children between them, they can always find the time.

Many WWE Superstars have reacted to the cute update of the couple, with referee Jessika Carr noting that they were "gorgeous" whilst Kurt Angle's wife Giovanna Angle wrote, "Absolutely loveeeeeee this babe!!!!!"

Several female WWE stars liked the post including Natalya, Chelsea Green, Samantha Irwin, Nikki Cross, Becky Lynch, Maxxine Dupri, and Sarah Schreiber.

Randy Orton is gearing up for a massive match at WrestleMania 40

It's just days until WrestleMania week officially kicks off and the busiest week of the wrestling year is underway.

Randy Orton will be challenging Logan Paul for the United States Championship, but it will be as part of a triple-threat match which also includes Kevin Owens. The two men have been working closely on WWE TV over the past few weeks and are set to team up tonight on SmackDown, but their issues will come between them at some point.

Both Kevin Owens and Randy Orton want to become United States Champions and both have clear issues with Logan Paul. It's unclear how they will co-exist tonight on SmackDown as they battle Pretty Deadly, but it could be a hint if they do turn on each other.

Tonight is the penultimate episode of SmackDown ahead of WrestleMania and it is already looking like it could be a stacked affair.

