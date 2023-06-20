Randy Orton's wife posts unique family photo amidst superstar's injury recovery

Randy Orton has been absent from WWE for over a year now after stepping away from the ring due to a severe back injury. In all this time, fans have been waiting for updates. Recently, his wife, Kim Marie, has started posting quite interesting photos, giving fans a glimpse of the absent star. She posted another picture tonight during RAW.

According to reports, WWE had major plans for Randy Orton before his injury.

They stated that The Viper was set for a feud with Roman Reigns that would have placed him in contention for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship last year. It was supposed to happen at SummerSlam 2022 but never took place.

Now, Kim has posted a picture with Orton and the rest of her family, flipping off the camera in a rather fun pose. The Viper is enjoying the recovery process and spending more time with his family than he would usually get if he were fit to compete.

For now, there's no telling when Orton will be able to return to the ring again, but fans are hoping it's soon.

We at Sportskeeda wish Randy Orton a swift recovery from his injuries!

