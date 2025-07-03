Randy Orton's wife shares major update following WWE Night of Champions loss

Randy Orton lost to Cody Rhodes at Night of Champions this past weekend in the finals of the King of the Ring tournament. The defeat seems to have led to some speculation about his WWE future. It was another major loss for The Viper, who was still reeling from a loss to John Cena at Backlash.
Orton's health was one of the biggest concerns from the WWE Universe following the loss, since many believed that he could have re-injured his back on one of the more intense bumps in the match. However, it now seems that this wasn't the case.
Orton's wife, Kim, recently shared an update on Instagram, which showed that Orton was enjoying his time off with his family and that they had recently been to the zoo.
WWE has handed their superstars the week off to celebrate July 4th, which means that SmackDown this week was pre-recorded. It's unclear what WWE's plans are for Orton heading into SummerSlam now that his story with Cody Rhodes has ended.
There's a chance that Randy Orton takes some time away from the company, or he picks up a new feud, as Rhodes will be facing John Cena at SummerSlam.
What does the future hold for Randy Orton in WWE?
Since his back fusion surgery back in 2022, Randy Orton is aware that his career is on borrowed time. He is 45 years old and knows the importance of his long-term health.
The 14-time world champion wants to be able to play with his kids and have a level of mobility that may not be possible if he continues to wrestle at the highest level for the next five years.
John Cena's retirement may have come as a reality check to Orton, as The Viper has been wrestling for the same amount of time as Cena and has also had a lengthy list of surgeries.
It'll be interesting to see what the next few months hold for the legend.
