Randy Orton’s WrestleMania opponent may have been revealed by former WWE Champion

Randy Orton is all set to wrestle his 20th WrestleMania match later tonight. However, the wrestling promotion has yet to reveal the 14-time former World Champion's opponent for The Showcase of the Immortals.

Popular star Big E recently predicted that Orton could face Sheamus at The Show of Shows. Speaking with Pat McAfee, Michael Cole, and Wade Barrett at the Countdown to WrestleMania 41, the former member of The New Day noted that he recently spoke to The Celtic Warrior. The former WWE Champion believes that the Irishman was itching to get in the ring.

"Look, I talked to Sheamus sat down at Fanatics Live. Sheamus had that incredible triple threat in LA with Gunther, with Drew. I know Sheamus is itching for a match," he said.

The Viper was booked to wrestle Kevin Owens at The Showcase of the Immortals. However, The Prizefighter has been forced out of action due to a neck injury.

Big E names another major star as Randy Orton's potential WrestleMania 41 opponent

Later during the same conversation, Big E noted that he was surprised by Sami Zayn's absence from the 'Mania match card.

The 39-year-old named the former member of The Bloodline as another star who could wrestle Randy Orton on The Grandest Stage of Them All before teasing that free agents who recently left other companies could also show up to lock horns with The Apex Predator.

"I can't believe Sami Zayn is not on this WrestleMania card. I think of him and we've had some names rumored from a certain other company that might be free agents as well that could make the leap and be here. We'll see," he said.

Randy Orton's appearance on The Grandest Stage of Them All last year ended in a loss with Logan Paul successfully defending the WWE United States Championship in a Triple Threat Match that also involved Kevin Owens. The veteran will be hoping for a better showing this time around.

