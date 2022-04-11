Randy Orton's brother hilariously opens up on being a WWE Superstar's sibling

WWE Superstar Randy Orton is not only the most successful wrestler in the family, but he is also one of the most recognized names in the pro wrestling industry. The Viper's younger brother, Nathan Orton, recently opened up about sharing the last name with the third-generation superstar and how things are different for him.

Although Nathan is into entertaining people like his older brother, he has a completely different way of doing it. He is a stand-up comedian.

In one of the bits from his comedy sessions, Nathan was seen explaining to the crowd how life is for him being a WWE Superstar's sibling:

"How do you brag about having a famous sibling? It's essentially just my last name. Do I get on the phone with customer service? 'How do you spell that?' and I'm like, 'O as in Orton, R as in Randy Orton, T as in The Randy [Orton]. O, as in Oh my god, is that Randy Orton? N as in, No that's his brother," said Nathan.

Xeryus | X3 • XHL @XeryHighLife just found out Randy Ortons brother does stand up comedy lmfaooo just found out Randy Ortons brother does stand up comedy lmfaooo https://t.co/CtiUi86Cm6

WWE Superstar Randy Orton's family has been in the wrestling business for over sixty years

Being a third-generation superstar, The Apex Legend hails from one of the greatest families in the pro wrestling industry. His grandfather Bob Orton, father Bob Orton Jr., and uncle Barry Orton were all wrestlers.

The Orton legacy dates back to Bob Orton Sr., who used the nickname "The Big O" and started in the wrestling business in 1951. Bob was a star during the territorial era of the business and won championship gold throughout the country.

Bob's legacy was further carried out by by his sons Bob Orton Jr. and Bobby Orton, who wrestled for WWF (now WWE) during their peak age. Bob Orton Jr. was also inducted into WWE Hall of Fame in 2005.

Although Randy Orton comes from a family of three generations of talented wrestlers who left their mark on pro wrestling, The Viper has become one of the most successful wrestlers in history.

In 2004, at the age of 24, he won the World Heavyweight Championship, becoming the youngest world champion in the company's history. Randy looks set to be involved in a feud with The Usos as The Samoans recently stated that they are coming for RK-Bro's RAW Tag Team Championships.

Why did The Undertaker not mention Mick Foley in his speech? The experts weigh in right here.

Edited by Prem Deshpande