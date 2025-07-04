Randy Orton says he was unsure of wrestling ever again - horrifying panic attacks

Randy Orton is currently back in WWE, but even after his return, he thought he would have to retire. The star has confessed that he thought he would have to give up wrestling forever.

Randy Orton sat down with Stephanie McMahon for an interview on What's Your Story? There, he discussed how, after his injury, he thought he would never wrestle again.

He said that even after he had returned, his head was playing out the worst-case scenarios at the time, and he was trying to go to bed at night, but was unable to sleep thanks to horrifying panic attacks.

"I didn't know if I could do this job anymore, even after I came back. I started to just like... my head was going (rotates his finger above his head). It was like playing out all the scenarios, worst case. It was trying to go to bed at night and then not being able to lay down in bed because my mind would start going, and then all of a sudden I'd get hot and I'd have to get out of bed. Everyone's asleep in the house, and I'm out like walking around our yard, taking deep breaths. I met an amazing doctor, and she gave me pages and pages of information on how to deal with panic attacks and stuff." (20:13 - 20:55)

Randy Orton gave the good news that it had now been six months since he had a panic attack.

"It's been... what is it, June? It's like coming on six months since I've had a panic attack." (21:16 - 21:22)

Randy Orton is currently back in WWE, and although he lost his chance to win the King of the Ring Tournament at Night of Champions, he still may become a 15-time WWE World Champion soon.

