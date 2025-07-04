Randy Orton says he was unsure of wrestling ever again - horrifying panic attacks

  • home icon
By Anirban Banerjee
Published Jul 04, 2025 02:19 GMT
The star has shared it (Credit: WWE.com)
Randy Orton is currently back in WWE, but even after his return, he thought he would have to retire. The star has confessed that he thought he would have to give up wrestling forever.

Randy Orton sat down with Stephanie McMahon for an interview on What's Your Story? There, he discussed how, after his injury, he thought he would never wrestle again.

He said that even after he had returned, his head was playing out the worst-case scenarios at the time, and he was trying to go to bed at night, but was unable to sleep thanks to horrifying panic attacks.

"I didn't know if I could do this job anymore, even after I came back. I started to just like... my head was going (rotates his finger above his head). It was like playing out all the scenarios, worst case. It was trying to go to bed at night and then not being able to lay down in bed because my mind would start going, and then all of a sudden I'd get hot and I'd have to get out of bed. Everyone's asleep in the house, and I'm out like walking around our yard, taking deep breaths. I met an amazing doctor, and she gave me pages and pages of information on how to deal with panic attacks and stuff." (20:13 - 20:55)
Randy Orton gave the good news that it had now been six months since he had a panic attack.

"It's been... what is it, June? It's like coming on six months since I've had a panic attack." (21:16 - 21:22)
Randy Orton is currently back in WWE, and although he lost his chance to win the King of the Ring Tournament at Night of Champions, he still may become a 15-time WWE World Champion soon.

Please credit the source and give an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription if you use any quotes from this article.

About the author
Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Edited by Angana Roy
