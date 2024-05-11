Randy Orton says WWE star is injured; sends a message to the one responsible

Randy Orton sent a message saying that a WWE star is injured. He also appears to have plans for the person responsible for his injuries.

Randy Orton competed on WWE SmackDown against AJ Styles this week in the first round of the King of the Ring tournament. It was a close call, but Styles lost the second match in a row. Orton's RKO proved to be enough after a long bout to put an end to it, as he left with the win and proceeded to the next round of the tournament.

Orton faced down the mic and said that Tama Tonga and the rest of the Bloodline took Kevin Owens out, implying the star was out injured. He focused on that and said that his tag team partner was out. KO was not present after the beatdown at Backlash and seemed hurt at the end.

Orton then said that the two of them were on separate sides of the King of the Ring bracket, but he would make sure to go after him and hit him with an RKO that he would, for once, see coming.

"This is for you, Tama Tonga. Last week, you took out my friend, my partner, and my tag team partner, Kevin Owensm, at Backlash. You and the Bloodline took him out. You think I forgot about that? No, no, no, son. I have not forgot [sic] about that. I can see this bracket. I can see that you are safe and sound on the other side of this bracket. But something tells me that you and I are going to cross paths. When we do, it's not going to be an RKO out of nowhere for you."

Randy Orton has won his first match already

On SmackDown, Randy Orton won his first match of the King of the Ring tournament. He will face Carmelo Hayes, who also qualified this week.

Meanwhile, Tama Tonga defeated Angelo Dawkins and will face the winner of the match between LA Knight and Santos Escobar. He will have to win that match, while Orton will have to beat Hayes so that they can face each other.

