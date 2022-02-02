"I worry about that kid" - Randy Orton says young WWE star's moves could cause injuries

Randy Orton wants WWE RAW Superstar Reggie to reduce the number of flips he does as it could cause injuries to himself. The veteran believes Reggie's eye-catching moves could result in knee injuries in the future.

Ahead of this year's WWE Royal Rumble, Randy Orton spoke to The Ringer Wrestling Show where he discussed the intricacies of sports entertainment that he learned from John Cena.

He highlighted the "less is more" philosophy when it comes to performing in the ring, and believes that it could help the longevity of a superstar in WWE. The Viper gave the example of Reggie, who performs incredible flips, which he believes could hurt his long-term future in the business:

"It gets highly, highly difficult to remember all that and when you watch it back, you'll never have a chance as a fan to sit down and digest anything you've seen. Damn it, I love Reggie, he's a local St. Louisan like myself, but I worry about that kid. He's doing these flips, his knees are going to blow out before he even goes out and gets to work with anybody. There's something to be said about longevity in this sport, in this business. I learnt a lot of that from John (Cena)," said Orton. (from 35:25 to 36:02)

Orton says he doesn't want gymnastics to be mixed with pro wrestling, and emphasizes on stories being told in the ring.

Reggie's WWE career so far

Reggie was signed by WWE two years ago, debuting as Carmella's sommelier on SmackDown. He then stepped into the ring in a match against Sasha Banks, which he lost.

He then entered the race for the 24/7 title, holding it for 112 days - the longest in the history of the championship. Reggie eventually lost the title to Drake Maverick, but won it back the same night, only to lose it a few weeks later to Cedric Alexander.

Also Read Article Continues below

Please H/T The Ringer Wrestling Show and Sportskeeda if you use any of the above quotes.

AJ Styles vs. Edge? Sign us up. More details right here.

Edited by Arjun