Randy Orton seen with 3 former WWE stars in rare throwback backstage photo

WrestleMania 41 is a few weeks away, and Randy Orton is a subject of interest. The Viper is scheduled to take on Kevin Owens in what is sure to be a thrilling match. However, although he is focused on the present, Orton was recently the subject of a throwback photo on social media.

The throwback photo in question features Randy Orton with three former WWE stars backstage. The three stars are Jinder Mahal, Veer, and Dilsher Shanky. The latter was the one who posted the picture on Instagram about a day ago.

The trio of Mahal, Veer, and Shanky was a faction of sorts but was separated in the 2021 WWE Draft. Nevertheless, they remained close and hung out backstage. It's not uncommon for wrestlers to hang out outside of the squared circle, which was clearly the case with this photo.

In the picture, Veer can be seen right in the front, taking a selfie with Randy Orton, Jinder Mahal, and Dilsher Shanky in the background. The Legend Killer was all smiles and even sported a mustache at the time.

Shanky captioned the post with the words, "Good time with Good People." He tagged both Mahal and Orton and even threw in a "#memories" in the caption.

"Good Time with Good People #legendkiller #themaharaja #rinkurajput #shankysingh #memories #neverdie," posted Shanky

Shanky was released by WWE in 2023, but it's nice to see that he still has fond memories of his time with the company. And given that he posted a picture with Orton, it would be safe to assume he will be rooting for The Viper at The Show of Shows.

Randy Orton is keen on winning his 15th World Championship

There is no denying that Randy Orton is in for a tough fight at WrestleMania 41. That being said, The Viper is already looking beyond The Grandest Stage of Them All and towards Cody Rhodes.

Over the course of 2024, it seemed inevitable that Orton would go after The American Nightmare and the Undisputed WWE Championship. However, that never came to fruition.

Well, that changed on March 28, 2025. SmackDown opened with Rhodes addressing the WWE Universe before Orton came out. He spoke with Rhodes about a number of things, including the world title, and informed him that he is looking to win his 15th world title.

This was a clear indication that a feud between Orton and Rhodes is on the horizon. Now, it's only a question of when and where.

