Randy Orton sends a clear message to 41-year-old star on WWE SmackDown

WWE Superstar Randy Orton had a message for LA Knight during this week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Following their triumph over The Bloodline's Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa last Friday, Orton and Knight were spotted engaged in a backstage conversation during this week's show.

Despite acknowledging The Megastar's assistance in recent weeks, Orton made it explicitly clear that he didn't require it. He asked Knight to stay out of his way, as he dealt with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline.

"Just like last week, I don't need your help. Listen, I know we just met last week, but I feel like we are good right? We picked up a win against Solo and Jimmy, so we are cool. We got a win together. I feel like we are good. Lets keep it that way. And to that you just have to stay out of my way," Orton said.

However, Knight remained defiant, expressing that while The Viper might target The Bloodline, he himself was determined to be the one to dethrone The Tribal Chief.

Randy Orton and LA Knight from this week's episode of WWE SmackDown

It will be interesting to see how the situation evolves between these two prominent stars in weeks to come.

