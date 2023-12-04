Randy Orton sends a message to Nick Aldis on social media after hitting him with the RKO

Randy Orton took to Twitter/X to send a message to SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis, whom he hit with the RKO on the blue brand.

On the latest edition of SmackDown, Orton signed with the blue brand and kick-started a feud with The Bloodline. He was involved in a brawl with Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa and also hit an RKO on Nick Aldis.

Taking to Twitter/X, Orton sent a message to Aldis in response to his tweet aimed at The Viper.

Check out Orton's reaction to Aldis' tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Orton was sidelined for over a year before returning to action at the Survivor Series Premium Live Event. He was the fifth member of Cody Rhodes' team, assisting Rhodes, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Seth Rollins in defeating The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre.

The Viper also prevented Damian Priest from cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on Rollins during the Men's WarGames Match.

Randy Orton was involved in a confrontation with Rhea Ripley on WWE RAW

Following the Survivor Series Premium Live Event, Randy Orton was involved in the opening segment of Monday Night RAW. He addressed the WWE Universe before being confronted by Rhea Ripley.

This led to a singles match between Orton and Dominik Mysterio. The Viper walked out with a dominant win before shifting his focus over to The Bloodline on the blue brand.

Expand Tweet

On RAW, Orton was also involved in a segment with Jey Uso, who was partially responsible for putting him out of action for 18 months. Jimmy and Jey won the RAW Tag Team Championships from Orton and Matt Riddle, as they became the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

Orton is now expected to feud with Roman Reigns, who could be defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against The Viper by early 2024.

Are you excited about Randy Orton's run on the blue brand? Sound off in the comment section below.