Randy Orton sends a message to two released WWE Superstars

Randy Orton has put over two recently released WWE Superstars in a major way with his latest tweet.

The Bollywood Boyz (Sunil Singh and Samir Singh) were released by WWE just a few days ago. The duo had a 5-year stint in the company that kicked off back in 2016 when they participated in the WWE Cruiserweight Classic tournament. Samir and Sunil will be remembered for being the unruly sidekicks of former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal.

The Modern Day Maharaja became the 50th WWE Champion in history when he defeated Randy Orton at Backlash 2017 for the belt. At one point during the match, Randy Orton connected a slam on Samir Singh through the table.

The spot didn't go as planned and Singh's head hit the surface. Orton cringed hard at the botch and the visual went on to become a popular wrestling meme.

Randy Orton showers major praise on Samir and Sunil Singh

The official Twitter handle of Bollywood Boyz responded to a video of the incident in question and stated that the spot was "all about winning and earning" Randy Orton's respect:

"This was all about winning & earning Randy Orton’s respect. We wanted to shine in the small moments we had, make them look like a million bucks & have people talking." read the Bollywood Boyz' tweet

This was all about winning & earning @RandyOrton’s respect.



We wanted to shine in the small moments we had, make them look like a million bucks & have people talking. https://t.co/mK3ylf1Zsj — Bollywood Boyz (@BollywoodBoyz) June 27, 2021

Orton replied to the tweet and had major praise for the duo. He also hinted that he would see the two somewhere down the line:

"Respect was earned long before those tables came into play. Something tells me I’ll see you guys down the road. Until then, show everyone what you guys can do." tweeted Orton

Respect was earned long before those tables came into play. Something tells me I’ll see you guys down the road. Until then, show everyone what you guys can do 👊🏼 https://t.co/Axvvi11ilv — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) June 28, 2021

Randy Orton is regarded as one of the most controversial Superstars in WWE history. He has had his fair share of controversies in the past and was incredibly hard to work with back in the day.

Tweets like the one he just posted prove that there's another side to Randy Orton that is as wholesome as it gets and wants nothing but the very best for his peers.

