Randy Orton sends a message to his wife Kim amidst WWE hiatus

Randy Orton shared a heartfelt comment on his wife Kim's (Kimberly Kessler) Instagram photo of the loving couple.

It has been more than a year since The Viper went on a hiatus due to an injury. WWE fans have been wanting to see Orton make a big return for a long time now. Despite The Viper seemingly recovering from surgery, doctors have seemingly suggested that the 14-time world champion not return to the ring.

Amidst his hiatus, Randy Orton occasionally makes appearances on his wife's Instagram handle. Kim Orton recently shared a picture featuring the happy couple. Orton commented on the post and called himself a "lucky man."

Check out the screengrab of his comment below:

Randy Orton's comment on his wife's post

Randy Orton on Kim Orton supporting him over the years

Orton and Kim got married in November 2015. The duo have a daughter together. The Viper has always had major praise for his wife for being by his side at all times. In 2020, Orton stated on Instagram that despite his many flaws, Kim is by his side through thick and thin.

“I have many flaws. Many. But I believe I am a good man (outside ring, of course) husband, and father. When I miss my fam I look at the 20k photos and videos in my phone and there are so many gems. Found these today, and it brought me back to our family trip to Jamaica. Always a good time when @kim.orton01 is by my side. She not only gives me confidence in myself, but a shoulder to cry on if needed. If I need a swift kick in the a**, she gives it to me. Ive never laughed or loved so hard with another. She is the one person that gets me, and that can guide me when I need it. No one on earth has my back like her. Older I get, the more I love her, the more I am attracted to her, and I can’t wait to add to my photo album over the next handful of decades. I will always be 100% yours. Love you baby [heart emoji] #wifeappreciationdayeveryday.”

Orton recently suffered a massive loss as his close friend and WWE co-worker Bray Wyatt passed away at the age of 36. Kim Orton revealed in an Instagram post that Randy was deeply hurt by Bray's tragic passing.

