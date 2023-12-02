Randy Orton sends two-word message to Roman Reigns after choosing to sign with SmackDown

Randy Orton has officially chosen to sign with WWE SmackDown, but that's not all. In an eventful last segment on SmackDown, he would face the fire of The Bloodline, and send a clear message to Roman Reigns.

RAW and SmackDown General Managers Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis were both trying to convince Randy Orton to sign with their respective brands. Aldis made it clear to Paul Heyman earlier that he would trade the entire Bloodline to have Orton on the blue brand. Adam Pearce too tried convincing The Viper by offering him the winner of Seth Rollins vs. Jey Uso on WWE RAW next week.

However, The Bloodline wanted to make the decision "for him," and Orton was facing yet another beatdown at their hands. However, he was saved by LA Knight, who took Sikoa out, before Orton hit Jimmy Uso with the RKO. Upon signing the SmackDown contract, he had a loud and clear two-word message to Roman Reigns - "Daddy's back":

It seems to be that Randy Orton vs. Roman Reigns could be the direction for Royal Rumble 2024. Although based on LA Knight's recurring feud with The Bloodline, he was rumored to be an opponent as well.

It's going to be interesting to see who ends up facing the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at the premium live event.

