Randy Orton sends warning to former World Champion after unexpected loss on WWE SmackDown

Randy Orton sent a warning to a former Universal Champion after what took place on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown. He lost to Drew McIntyre via pinfall during the show after a distraction by the superstar.

Kevin Owens came out to distract Orton during his match, and the two stars got into another brawl after the match. The Viper came close to taking out the former Universal Champion with a Punt Kick. They will collide in a singles match at WrestleMania 41.

During a backstage segment on WWE SmackDown, Randy Orton talked about being away from action for four months, thanks to The Prizefighter. He hyped up their upcoming showdown next month and sent a threatening message to Kevin Owens about what he plans to do to him on The Grandest Stage of Them All:

"I was out for four freaking months, because Kevin Owens dropped me on my head. Four months, no matches. Four months, the ring rust started to build up, and now I'm out, I got my second match in four months. Beat Carmelo Hayes two weeks ago, and now I'm out there with Drew McIntyre, of all people, and Kevin Owens wants to stick his nose in my business. Now, the match is set. Owens, Orton, WrestleMania. Piledriver versus Punt Kick. But he is just only going to nip, nip, nip, nip away at me until I kick him so hard, come the day, on WrestleMania, grandest stage of all, I am going to send his head clear over the freaking roof. Just wait and watch. Night One. WrestleMania 41. Kevin Owens, your a** is mine."

Randy Orton confirmed that their match will take place at WrestleMania 41 Night One.

If you use the quote from this article, please credit WWE and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

