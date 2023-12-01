Randy Orton sent "RanDaddy" message by female WWE veteran after being suddenly advertised for a return

Randy Orton is back, and in his own words, "better than ever." It appears that he's not the only one who thinks so, with other stars sending him messages on social media as well. The star in question is Mickie James.

Orton returned at the Survivor Series: WarGames event, where he teamed up with Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, and Seth Rollins to defeat The Judgment Day. They got the win, and Orton has since made his intentions clear - he wants revenge on the Bloodline for putting him out of action when they did.

While he will also be dealing with the Judgment Day on RAW, the star, who referred to himself as "Daddy" this week, will also be featured on SmackDown. WWE put Randy Orton in a graphic for SmackDown saying, "Daddy's back again," and The Viper retweeted it. He also said that he was "better than ever."

A WWE veteran, Mickie James, has now sent him a message. Although she's no longer with the company, she's aware of The Viper's return and had something to say.

"Randy. Hear me out. #RanDaddy."

While it seems an unlikely moniker for the Apex Predator, more surprising things have happened in the world of wrestling in the past.

The Bloodline may need to keep an eye out for Randy Orton

While talking to Jey Uso this week on RAW, Orton appeared to be okay with the star no longer being a part of The Bloodline despite his role in putting him on the shelf. He also announced that he would be going after the rest of the group.

Given Orton's history, it remains to be seen if he has actually forgiven Jey Uso or was just putting him at ease, only to take him out later.

The coming weeks should reveal more of his plans.

