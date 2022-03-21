Randy Orton set to make history at WrestleMania 38

Randy Orton is one of the most decorated champions in WWE history.

Next month at WrestleMania 38, Orton will enter the Showcase of the Immortals as one half of the RAW Tag Team Champions alongside his RK-Bro teammate Riddle. By doing this, Orton will accomplish something no other WWE Superstar has ever done.

The Viper will be the first-ever WWE Superstar to enter WrestleMania as a Tag Team Champion, a WWE Champion, a World Heavyweight Champion, a United States Champion, and an Intercontinental Champion.

A look at Randy Orton's WrestleMania title history

In addition to his upcoming appearance at WrestleMania 38, here is a look back on Randy Orton's other title appearances at WWE's biggest event of the year:

WrestleMania 20: Orton entered the event as Intercontinental Champion and teamed with Evolution teammates Ric Flair and Batista to face The Rock N' Sock Connection

Orton entered the event as Intercontinental Champion and teamed with Evolution teammates Ric Flair and Batista to face The Rock N' Sock Connection WrestleMania 25: Orton entered the event as WWE Champion and defended the title against Triple H in the main event of the show

Orton entered the event as WWE Champion and defended the title against Triple H in the main event of the show WrestleMania 30: Orton entered the event as both World Heavyweight Champion and WWE Champion and defended the titles in a triple threat match against Batista and Daniel Bryan

Orton entered the event as both World Heavyweight Champion and WWE Champion and defended the titles in a triple threat match against Batista and Daniel Bryan WrestleMania 34: Orton entered the event as United States Champion and defended the title in a fatal four-way against Jinder Mahal, Bobby Roode, and Rusev

This history also reveals another surprising stat for The Viper, as he has never successfully defended a championship at WrestleMania. Does this spell doom for RK-Bro at AT&T Stadium? Or will Orton break another statistic at the Showcase of the Immortals? We'll find out soon enough.

What are your thoughts on Randy Orton's WrestleMania accomplishment? Do you think another WWE Superstar will ever be able to make this claim? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

How did Scott Hall repay a WWE Hall of Famer in a major way? Find out here.

Edited by Jacob Terrell

LIVE POLL Q. Will Randy Orton's WrestleMania accomplishment ever be duplicated? Yes No 0 votes so far