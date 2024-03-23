Randy Orton set to team up with former Universal Champion at upcoming WWE event ahead of WrestleMania XL

Randy Orton will team up with a former Universal Champion in a tag team match on WWE SmackDown next week. That would be Kevin Owens.

This won't be the first time that the two superstars will be partners in a match. They clashed with Grayson Waller and Austin Theory on the blue brand two weeks ago, which they won. Their partnership might not last very long, as it was announced last week that they would face Logan Paul in a Triple Threat Match for the United States Championship at WrestleMania XL. It goes without saying that it would be every man for himself in that contest.

On SmackDown this week, Kevin Owens was involved in a backstage segment with General Manager Nick Aldis when Pretty Deadly came in and started complaining about a conspiracy against them since they were not scheduled to compete at WrestleMania XL.

Kevin Owens then challenged them to face him and his partner next week. Pretty Deadly started laughing at The Prizefighter because they did not think he had a partner. However, KO mentioned that he had an acquaintance and asked Randy Orton, who suddenly appeared behind Elton Prince and Kit Wilson if he could be his partner.

The Viper accepted and complimented Prince's jacket before leaving. Owens then punched Pretty Deadly in the face at the same time.

