Randy Orton shares unexpected comment after his wife posts heartfelt proposal picture

Randy Orton made a hilarious comment on his wife, Kim Orton's, recent post on Instagram.

Kim and Randy have been married for about a decade at this point. They tied the knot in late 2015.

Kim occasionally posts family pictures on her official Instagram handle, featuring her kids and Randy Orton. In her latest post, Kim shared a comparison picture. The first picture shows Randy proposing to her in Puerto Rico. The second picture features American rapper Machine Gun Kelly's proposal to actress Megan Fox. Kim also shared a heartfelt comment in the caption of the photo, addressed to The Viper. Orton shared an unexpected response to the heartfelt post, taking a shot at MGK in the process:

WWE Superstar Randy Orton and Kim's love story

Randy Orton first noticed Kim at a WWE live event in 2012. The Legend Killer was smitten by her and arranged a date immediately after. The duo grew close as time passed and eventually got hitched.

On an episode of Table for 3, Kim opened up about meeting Randy Orton. Check out what she said below:

"I went to a show. I knew he was gonna be there and like in my mind three years before I met him I would always say to everybody like 'Oh God, if we ever made out that's it, he is gonna fall in love with me. That was like my thing. I say 'I put it in the universe and it gave me my thing.'"

Orton made his big WWE return last year, after a lengthy hiatus. The Apex Predator and his teammates picked up a victory in the Men's WarGames Match at Survivor Series 2023. Randy has been a mainstay on SmackDown since then and is as popular as ever. The Viper even competed for Logan Paul's United States Championship at WrestleMania XL. Unfortunately, he failed to secure the belt at the event.

