Randy Orton shocks WWE universe with his actions at Night of Champions

Randy Orton competed in a major match at WWE Night of Champions. He surprised the fans with his actions.

Last year at the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event, Randy Orton made it to the finals of the Men's Tournament but lost to Gunther. Since then, he has managed to redeem himself and even got involved in the World Title picture at Backlash earlier this year.

However, he was unable to defeat his longtime rival John Cena. Since then, he picked himself up again and entered the King of the Ring Tournament again this year.

Tonight at WWE Night of Champions, Orton competed in the finals of the tournament against Cody Rhodes. The Viper did everything he could to put away The American Nightmare and even hit him with two RKOs. However, Rhodes was resilient.

Orton got desperate during the bout, and he went to grab a steel chair from the ringside to use on his opponent. But the referee stopped him. While the referee was putting away the chair, Orton exposed the turnbuckle cover. These actions were surprising from The Viper since he is considered to be a baby face.

However, this backfired as Rhodes drove Orton into the turnbuckle before hitting him with Cross Rhodes and picking up the win to become the new King of the Ring.

