Randy Orton shoots on problem with current WWE matches and wrestling

Randy Orton is not happy with the direction that WWE is heading at the moment.

The Viper had a lot of complaints about the current techniques in the world of wrestling.

Randy Orton is known for being one of the last old-school wrestlers in WWE, whose matches might not always be the fastest, but definitely captures the imagination of the WWE audience. 'The Viper' Randy Orton was recently on Corey Graves' After the Bell podcast, where he took shots at the current world of wrestling and how the WWE Superstar and younger stars were hurting their own matches.

Randy Orton talks about problem with current WWE matches

Randy Orton talked about the major issues surrounding current matches, saying that the Superstars all hit a lot of cool moves, but did not really let the moment last and let the audience take it in.

Instead, they were moving on, and the moment was not something that was memorable anymore when treated like that.

"I saw a match between two guys who did so much cool sh**. And I go, 'Oh if they would just let that breathe! Let the people at home get with it.' But it's hard. There are no fans, basically what we were talking about. But when the match was over my wife looked at me and she has a good eye for this too. And she goes, 'You know, they did so much cool sh**, and I can't remember one thing specifically that they did.' And I was like, 'Ah! That's it!' It's built into those moments and doing the cool sh** when the time is right instead of just cool sh**-cool sh**-cool sh**-cool sh**- finish."

"It was the small things. The little things are what people remember."

Randy Orton went on to say that when he was performing, he did not hit huge moves and did not hurt himself in the process. Instead, he focused on storytelling.

"I didn't kill anybody. I didn't kill myself. It's the storytelling."

Randy Orton recalled how hitting the finisher of another Superstar regularly was something that did not happen before in WWE.

"I remember a time when no one did a Superkick because that was Shawn Michaels' thing. I feel like there's a Superkick in every match now."

Randy Orton talked about how he respects the younger WWE Superstar Austin Theory for coming to him and asking for his permission to hit a Cutter move that looks like a variation of the RKO. Orton gave him permission immediately because he was very happy with the respect that Theory showed by coming to actually ask for permission.

Currently, Randy Orton is set to have a big match at WWE Backlash against Edge.

