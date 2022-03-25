Watch: Randy Orton shows intense transformation into The Viper in 50 seconds

14-time WWE World Champion Randy Orton will go down in history as one of the best heels ever in the professional wrestling industry. We've seen Orton make his rivals suffer through vicious cruelty and calculating strategies.

Orton has made a legendary name throughout his heel runs, such as The Legend Killer phase. We've seen him channeling his inner demons countless times, and we got a firsthand look at this process in the WWE EVIL documentary.

An episode about Orton's tenure in WWE as a bad guy highlighted how he portrays the villainous character effortlessly. Orton revealed details about his intense yet amazing transformation into the infamous "Viper" character:

"Being a bad guy kinda comes easy, it's like second nature to me. Just knowing how to get under people's skin, there's a way I get into the zone, and a lot of times it meant bending over and holding my breath and pushing all the blood into my face."

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps This is so incredible to watch and understand. This is so incredible to watch and understand. https://t.co/CylUU1xEBr

The shift in Orton's nature as The Viper was exhilarating to watch. The WWE EVIL documentary successfully pulls the curtains back on the creative process around the bad guys in wrestling.

The eight-episode documentary series is currently streaming on Peacock, featuring other famous heels such as Roman Reigns, Sasha Banks, The Miz, etc.

Will we see Randy Orton as an evil heel anytime soon?

The tables have turned drastically for Randy Orton's character from a sadistic heel to a mellowed-out teammate. We'll have to thank his partner, Riddle, for the change as a new side of Randy has been showcased on RAW ever since they teamed up.

Although many have speculated that a break-up between RK-Bro is on the horizon, the rumored split seems to be on hold for now.

The possibilities are exciting since WWE is building their storyline even further. RK-Bro will soon face The Street Profits and Alpha Academy with their WWE RAW Tag Team Championships on the line in a Triple Threat Tag-Team Match at WrestleMania 38.

Would you like to see Randy Orton go back to being a heel? Sound off in the comments section below.

A former WWE Superstar discusses Bray Wyatt's current status here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh