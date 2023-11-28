Randy Orton silences Rhea Ripley with two-word response; announces big singles match against Champion on RAW

Randy Orton is officially back, and he received the biggest ovation he has in years from the RAW crowd in Nashville. He was confronted by Rhea Ripley, whom he silenced with two words before hitting an RKO on a Judgment Day member and setting up his first match singles match in over 18 months on RAW.

Orton received a hero's ovation in Nashville when he opened the action-packed episode of Monday Night RAW. He made his intentions clear - he wanted to get back at The Bloodline. However, Rhea Ripley made an appearance in an interaction that many were looking forward to.

While she said that The Bloodline is over, and The Judgment Day runs RAW, Randy Orton said he has heard 'Mami this, Mami that' during his time away, but he silenced her with two words: "Daddy's home":

The crowd echoed their sentiment by chanting "Daddy's home," and soon enough, it was revealed to have been an ambush by Rhea Ripley. JD McDonagh attacked Orton from behind, only to eat an RKO.

Dominik Mysterio also made an appearance, and it set up Orton's first singles match-up for the main event of RAW. Orton vs. the NXT North American Champion.

It will be interesting to see who will walk out with the win.

