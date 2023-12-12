Randy Orton SmackDown segment called unrealistic by WWE veteran (Exclusive)

WWE aired another episode of SmackDown last Friday night. On the show, we saw Randy Orton, who had signed with the blue brand the week before. The Viper had celebrated his signing in typical Viper fashion, by giving an RKO to GM Nick Aldis. Last Friday, he made up for his actions by giving Aldis a check for the fine. However, Vince Russo feels this segment was unrealistic.

Vince Russo is the former head writer for both WWE RAW and WCW Nitro and also worked for TNA wrestling. He is a veteran of the business and was the head writer of WWE during the uber-successful attitude era.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, he specifically criticized the SmackDown segment involving the 14-time world champion and Aldis in the aftermath of the surprise RKO on the GM. You can read his comments below.

"This week Randy Orton walks in Aldis' office and hands him a check for the fine. Nick Aldis is a big freaking guy bro, everybody knows he used to be a wrestler okay bro, he's a man's man. When Orton walks into your office coming off of that, you're gonna have a problem with him bro, you're not gonna just collect his check." [46:28 - 46:53]

Regardless of the realism in the segment, it looks like Orton and Aldis have made up, and this won't affect the opportunity Randy was promised to get his hands on Roman Reigns and the rest of The Bloodline.

