Randy Orton did something unusual in his SmackDown entrance that was a secret message to LA Knight, claims legend (Exclusive)

Fans were treated to the dream pairing of Randy Orton and LA Knight on this week's SmackDown main event. While the match was entertaining, Bill Apter revealed how The Viper might have sent a message to LA Knight regarding being over with the crowd.

At this point in his career, Randy Orton is a bonafide legend who is admired by the WWE Universe. Meanwhile, LA Knight has been one of the fastest-rising talents in WWE and has been consistently getting tremendous reactions.

Orton and Knight teamed up to take on the Bloodline tonight, and Apter noticed an exciting moment before the match. After Knight made his entrance, Randy Orton came out and took more time than usual as his tag team partner looked on.

Apter felt Orton made it a point to indirectly show Knight how it actually felt to be cheered voraciously by the fans. Him taking his time might have been his way of secretly sending a message to LA Knight. After all, ThenViperis the self-proclaimed "Daddy" of the WWE!

Here's what Bill Apter observed from Orton's SmackDown entrance:

"Did you not know this stat at the beginning? At the beginning, LA Knight came out first... Randy came out, and LA Knight was staring at him. Randy made sure very carefully that he went up to that top rope like he always does, but it took him a little longer tonight. It's almost like, 'Now I'm here, let's show everybody what the cheers are.' Yeah! Definitely." [31:41 - 32:04]

Did you enjoy seeing The Viper and LA Knight on the same team? Share your reactions in the comments section below.

