Randy Orton squaring off against 36-year-old major WWE Superstar at WrestleMania 40 next April would be a good idea, says veteran

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan believes Randy Orton squaring off against Gunther at WWE WrestleMania 40 would be a good idea.

Nearly two years ago, The Ring General made his main roster debut. The 36-year-old has since become one of the top superstars in the Stamford-based company. He is now the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in the promotion's history.

Meanwhile, Randy Orton returned at Survivor Series: WarGames last November after a year and a half of absence due to injury. The 14-time world champion has since signed an exclusive contract with SmackDown.

Speaking on the Gigantic Pop podcast, Matt Morgan addressed potential opponents for Gunther at WrestleMania 40. When a fan suggested the leader of Imperium could square off against The Viper, the wrestling veteran admired the idea.

"Ok, wow! Why did you guys predict that? Jude Jacob, that's not a bad call. There's your bonafide super duper duper duper star Randy Orton, first-ballot Hall of Famer. That would help Gunther actually, yeah. Good call. Very good call," he said. [1:02:35 - 1:02:55]

Randy Orton competed for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Royal Rumble

After his return to action, Randy Orton revealed his intention to go after The Bloodline. The Viper later challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

When The Tribal Chief interfered in a Triple-Threat match between Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles to determine the number-one contender for his championship, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis booked a Fatal Four-Way match between them at Royal Rumble.

Last Saturday, Reigns pinned Styles to retain his championship at the premium live event.

It remains to be seen what is next for Randy Orton following the Fatal Four-Way match at WWE Royal Rumble this past Saturday.

Would you like to see Gunther defend his Intercontinental Championship against Randy Orton at WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below.

