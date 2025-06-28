Randy Orton is still haunted by massive loss to current champion

Randy Orton addressed the WWE Universe on SmackDown tonight. He hinted that he was still haunted by a loss he suffered to a current champion.

Last year at King and Queen of the Ring PLE, Randy Orton faced Gunther in the final of the KOTR Tournament. After a hard-fought battle, Orton lost to The Ring General. However, it appears that The Viper still hasn't forgotten about this loss.

Orton entered the King of the Ring Tournament again this year and made it to the final in consecutive years. He will now face Cody Rhodes in the final this weekend at WWE Night of Champions. Tonight on SmackDown, both men came face-to-face in the ring ahead of their highly anticipated bout. Before Cody could begin his promo, Randy interrupted him.

The Viper recalled how he fell short to Gunther last year in the same tournament, and wanted to right that wrong. He also wanted retribution against John Cena for embarrassing him in front of his wife and kids at WWE Backlash this year. He felt winning this tournament would give him another chance at retribution. Randy Orton also promised to hit The American Nightmare with an RKO.

It will be interesting to see who will win the King of the Ring Tournament tomorrow at Night of Champions.

