Randy Orton suddenly forced to make unfortunate WrestleMania 41 announcement

Randy Orton has now officially announced what's happening with him at WrestleMania. The star talked about the unfortunate circumstances.
Orton was supposed to face Kevin Owens at the 41st edition of the Show of Shows, but his opponent's injury meant that the match would not be happening. However, he rejected the idea that he would be sitting out WrestleMania without a match.
On the latest episode of SmackDown, Randy Orton was unfortunately forced to announce that at this time, he does not have an opponent for WrestleMania 41.
He said that he and his wife had been there and done the appearances, and seen the excitement, and that he did not want to be sitting out another year of WrestleMania. He said that if he had a match, it would be his 20th time competing in the event. He threw it out to the universe and revealed that he would be ready for the match on Sunday and would be doing it for everyone.
He then announced that anyone who wanted to test their mettle could step up to him. He put it out to anyone else in Las Vegas and said that if they want to try him, they should come and wrestle him. He said that no matter what happened, he was ready for anyone at all.
Randy Orton promised that, irrespective of whoever stepped out to face him, they would be met with the three most dangerous letters in WWE - RKO. The Viper has put the challenge out for anyone to step up, and the star answering it might not even be someone currently part of the officially known WWE roster.
It's an unfortunate situation as the star had a full feud ready to go with Owens, but since the star is injured, he's currently without an opponent. Fans will have to wait and see if the star is challenged by anyone.