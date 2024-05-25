Randy Orton suffers injury during King and Queen of the Ring match; referees rush him to the back

Randy Orton has unfortunately hurt himself. The star was wrestling at King and Queen of the Ring when he was left injured.

Orton was not 100% going into the match as his knee had been giving him trouble. After his match against Tama Tonga, he was left with a tweaked knee and it was hurting already, going into the match, but things went from bad to worse during the match against Gunther. He entered the match with a knee that was hurting and his bad back, and unfortunately for him, The Ring General saw it as a target.

He focused on it throughout the match and was clearly targeting it as a way of making sure that he won. It went bad when he missed a snap suplex and tweaked the knee again. It became worse as Gunther hit the knee with a dropkick leaving him almost unable to stand up, let alone bear his weight. He could not really get things going again for a while, but when the pain subsided, the injury would still make him pay.

The injury was serious as even the referee checked in on him, but Gunther was going to use it to tell the story.

Randy Orton finally hit the RKO in the middle of the ring and this time, Gunther was not able to roll out. He was pinned and just before the three-count, Gunther used the injury. He smashed Orton’s knee hard, and that was enough to get him to break the hold. He then rolled him up and that was it, as he picked up the win.

Orton was left writhing in pain and hitting the mat with his fist, still unable to stand. He had to be helped out by referees. They rushed him to the back looking very concerned.

Orton was left a banged-up mess

Randy Orton’s injuries have previously been an issue in WWE

Randy Orton was out for longer than a year thanks to his back. He needed surgery and took a long time away from the ring to recover.

However, the star finally returned last year at Survivor Series. Since that time, his back has been a target in his matches.

Now though, with his leg hurt and The Bloodline targeting him, he may be in trouble.

Fans will have to wait to find out how serious the injury is and if Orton can be cleared to wrestle by this SmackDown.

