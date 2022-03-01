Randy Orton suffers a potential injury on RAW after botched move [VIDEO]

Randy Orton's night on RAW didn't end well. Ahead of the big tag team title match featuring RK-Bro, The Alpha Academy, and "SethKO", he may have suffered an unfortunate injury.

RK-Bro took on The Street Profits in a Day 1 rematch on RAW. The finish was an awkward one as it looked like Orton was unable to get his foot on the rope as intended. While the original finish may have been for Montez Ford to get the pin, the entire way it played out was visibly awkward, and it looked like the referee just called the finish as it was.

However, it emerged soon after from a fan in attendance that The Viper may have suffered a legitimate injury. The video below shows Randy Orton favoring his right shoulder and walking off the stage with the referee and Riddle, while the others walked through the tunnel:

#WWE Here’s what happened after the RK-Bro and Street Profits match.Randy Orton favoring his right shoulder. He, Riddle and the referee walked off the stage — all other wrestlers walked back through the tunnel tonight. Here’s what happened after the RK-Bro and Street Profits match.Randy Orton favoring his right shoulder. He, Riddle and the referee walked off the stage — all other wrestlers walked back through the tunnel tonight.#WWE https://t.co/3ChILV75Ea

It's believed that Ford's frog splash was slightly botched and the impact fell directly on Orton's shoulder. The referee was seen attending to Randy Orton with visible concern after the pinfall.

Will Randy Orton make it to RAW next week?

The injury couldn't have come at a worse time. The snapshot above shows that even Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins were concerned with what happened to Orton. Riddle and the WWE legend are scheduled to compete for the RAW Tag Team titles in a triple threat match next week.

If The Viper's injury is legitimate, the timing couldn't be worse as WrestleMania is only a little over a month away. We will find out more details about his injury in the coming days and whether it will impact his match next week, or his WrestleMania status.

WWE could go with an angle where Randy Orton doesn't compete in the tag team title bout and Riddle does the heavy carrying for him. It will essentially ensure that RK-Bro won't win the tag team titles again.

Edited by Kaushik Das