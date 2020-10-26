Last night at WWE Hell in a Cell, Randy Orton beat Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship. The Viper's win over The Scottish Psychopath at Hell in a Cell kickstart his 14th WWE World Championship reign in the WWE. Randy Orton celebrated his victory by taking to Instagram and taking a shot at former WWE Champion Batista.

What did Randy Orton say about Batista after Hell in a Cell?

Randy Orton had failed to capture the WWE Championship from Drew McIntyre in his previous two attempts. It looks like the Hell in a Cell format proved to be the difference-maker. After winning the WWE Championship, Randy Orton uploaded a photo on Instagram of himself along with Batista, Triple H, and Ric Flair.

The image depicts the four of them sharing 50 World Titles among themselves. However, Randy Orton calls Flair, Triple H, and himself legends while calling Batista a movie star.

Randy Orton's Instagram post

Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre engaged in a hellacious Hell in a Cell match in the main event of the namesake PPV. McIntyre and Orton battled all around the demonic structure even before the match began.

The match finally began when the two WWE Superstars found their way into the ring, allowing the referee to call for the bell.