Randy Orton WWE schedule revealed

WWE Superstar Randy Orton has opened up about his current work schedule with the company.

Orton has been a staple of WWE's main event scene since winning his first world championship in 2004. He would quickly rise to prominence as part of Evolution before going on to have one of the longest and most successful careers of any current WWE athlete.

He has regularly and consistently performed in his near two-decade-long career with the company.

However, recently, the fourteen-time world champion told WrestleFeed how many dates he is required to work for WWE each year. Orton also stated that he is one of the only contracted talents to work a contractually obliged number of dates.

“Schedule-wise, I think I’m maybe one of the only guys that have an amount of dates that I’m contractually obligated to do. And that’s 80, 80 shows a year.” he said (H/T RingsideNews)

Randy Orton is currently teaming with Matt Riddle on WWE RAW

Randy Orton is presently teamed with former UFC fighter Matt Riddle on WWE's red brand.

The two have teamed together since 2021 and enjoyed a reign as RAW Tag Team Champions before being bested for the titles by Chad Gable and Otis of Alpha Academy.

Randy Orton and Riddle have since featured in regular skits opposite Gable and Otis on WWE TV, including academic challenges, spelling-bees, and scooter races around the arena. They are even scheduled to host an "RKBroga" party on the next edition of RAW.

Rumors have also recently speculated that the team could be set for a break-up with potential WWE Championship connotations.

