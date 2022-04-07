"I don't know how I feel about that" – Randy Orton on being one of Triple H's last opponents in WWE

Randy Orton opened up about being one of the last superstars to share the ring with Triple H in WWE.

The Game recently announced his retirement from in-ring competition in an interview with ESPN's Stephen A. Smith. His last televised match was in 2019, when he collided with The Viper at WWE Super ShowDown. They had a brawl on the January 11, 2021, episode of RAW, but it wasn't an actual match.

Speaking to Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast, Randy said it's an honor to be one of Triple H's last opponents, but he hates that they didn't know it was going to be his final bout:

"I don't know how I feel about that. It's an honor, I just hate that it was the last match. I hate that we didn't know that was the last match, you know what I mean? In your head, it's always gonna go down in the manner you want it to go down; you're gonna get that last match. I know in my head what I'd love to see happen. You know what that is, and it's just being able to set it all up to where you have that one opponent, handpicked opponent you know you can just kill it with and you have the best story going and you back out a year, and then it culminates in this match that's just, that's what you hang the boots on, but that's not how it happens." (from 21:12 to 22:06)

Randy Orton says he isn't going away anytime soon

The Apex Predator is one of the biggest stars in WWE history. He's a multi-time world champion and has main evented countless events. He's currently part of a tag team with Riddle, and they're the reigning RAW Tag Team Champions.

Randy spoke about performing his finishing move, the RKO, and the impact it has on his body:

"The older I get, it does get a little scary. When you start thinking about 'Oh man.' There's a limit to what physically the body can handle. And that RKO, I'm jumping up in the air and landed on my [laughs]. I might've done it a couple of thousand times I think, maybe more, but I love doing it. The end is nowhere near for me, that's for sure." (from 22:08 to 22:41)

WWE on BT Sport @btsportwwe



If you could build a WWE Superstar from the ground up it would be



#WrestleMania As the old adage goes...If you could build a WWE Superstar from the ground up it would be @RandyOrton As the old adage goes...If you could build a WWE Superstar from the ground up it would be @RandyOrton 🐍#WrestleMania https://t.co/TSIA9vGe3b

Randy Orton and Triple H go a long way in WWE. The two were rivals, opponents, and faction-mates. Randy and Hunter were also part of Evolution, with Ric Flair and Batista. They also formed The Authority several years ago. It's sad to think we may never see them in the ring again.

