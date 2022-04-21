"Took some work to get this." - Randy Orton talks RK-Bro 4:20 merchandise 

Current WWE RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton has given his thoughts on some new RK-Bro merch releases in honor of 4:20.

For those unaware, 4:20, or April 20th, is a day synonymous with recreational cannabis use, allegedly beginning with a group of California teenagers who use the substance every day at 4:20 pm. Riddle, Orton's Tag partner, is also notable for his cannabis enthusiasm, so it only seems fitting that the company has released a new shirt commemorating the iconic numbers.

The shirt, a plain black t-shirt with neon-green printing, features "RK-Bro 4:20" in the same style as Stone Cold Steve Austin's iconic "Austin 3:16" shirt. On the back, there is the head of a snake, wearing a cap, with the caption "RK-Bro 4:20 says I just smoked your a**."

Sharing news of the limited edition shirt in a Tweet, Randy Orton said it had taken work to get the shirt to WWEShop.com:

“Celebrate #420day and grab yourselves an #RKBro T shirt! Took some work to get this in #wweshop and it is for TODAY ONLY."

The shirt is available for a limited time at WWEShop.com.

RK-Bro will defend their RAW Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania: Backlash

Though they retained their titles at The Show of Shows, Randy Orton and Riddle will again defend them at WrestleMania: Backlash.

The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns commanded his cousins and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos to invade RAW and capture the red brand's tag belts, unifying the gold as Reigns has done for the men's world titles.

The two teams have recently invaded each other's brands, resulting in a war of words and cross-brand matches like The Usos vs. The Street Profits, which recently took place on RAW.

Will Orton and Riddle retain their titles at WrestleMania: Backlash? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

