Randy Orton teams up with current champion to take on The Bloodline on WWE SmackDown ahead of WrestleMania 41

Randy Orton competed in a tag team match in the main event of this week's WWE SmackDown. He teamed up with LA Knight to take on The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga.

The Viper was supposed to face Kevin Owens at The Grandest Stage of Them All, but the latter is currently out of action due to injury and the match was nixed. As of this writing, The Apex Predator is still not scheduled to compete at WrestleMania 41.

Tama Tonga immediately attacked LA Knight after the bell rang, and he pounded the US Champion in the corner. He tagged Solo Sikoa who hit The Megastar with a clothesline. The Viper entered and took down Solo with a clothesline after getting the tag. He dropped Sikoa and Tama with a scoop powerslam. He then nailed Solo Sikoa with a draping DDT.

Randy Orton tried to hit an RKO but Tama Tonga interfered. Solo hit Orton with a Samoan Drop and the wrestling veteran did a back suplex. A double tag was made and LA Knight hit Tama with a few kicks in the corner followed by a running knee. He nailed Solo with a backstabber and hit him with a powerslam.

After Solo Sikoa nailed LA Knight with a Samoan Spike, he and Randy Orton fought off through the crowd. The United States Champion hit Tama Tonga with a BFT to win the bout for his team.

