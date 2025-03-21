Randy Orton teases massive showdown with controversial WWE star at WrestleMania 41

Randy Orton kicked off this week's episode of WWE SmackDown in Italy and got a great reaction from the fans in attendance. The crowd sang his theme as he made his way to the ring.

Kevin Owens interrupted before Randy Orton could say a word. Owens said that he was wrong for attacking Orton and hitting him with a Piledriver last year. He stated that both Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn deserved everything he did to them, but The Viper did not.

The former Universal Champion claimed that he let his anger get the best of him because Orton took Rhodes' side and that he made a mistake. The veteran said that he could forgive the 14-time World Champion for siding with The American Nightmare if he could forgive him for the attack.

Owens claimed he was trying to save Orton from himself when he rescued Carmelo Hayes from being punted in the head last week on the blue brand. He suggested that nobody wanted to see The Viper return to punting people in the head and then stated that they should go after the WWE Tag Team Championship together at WrestleMania 41.

The Legend Killer turned down the offer and claimed that Owens deserved to be punted in the head. Randy Orton then vowed to kick Kevin Owens' head off his shoulders at WWE WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas next month.

Kevin Owens brutally attacked Randy Orton last year and caused him to miss several months of action. It will be fascinating to see what WWE has planned for the storyline in the weeks ahead.

