"If it weren't for him, I wouldn't be here right now" - Randy Orton says he owes his success to former WWE Superstar

Randy Orton thanked Triple H and credited him for the success he has had in WWE and has also admitted that The Game's recently announced in-ring retirement was an emotional moment for him.

Orton recently appeared on The Pat McAfee Show and discussed Triple H's role in his career. Apart from the real-life friendship both men have, The Viper talked more about how the former NXT leader operated on the business side of things, and why he took a young Orton. under his wing.

"Triple H just retired the other day and it was emotional for me. That man, if it weren’t for him, I wouldn’t be here right now," Orton said. "If you think about it, when he gave me that push in Evolution, he was only in his early 30s. So I think about when I was in my early 30s, where I was in the business.”

Orton continued to praise Triple H's knowledge of the business and touched on The Game's exceptional maturity during their days in Evolution.

“I was nowhere near that level of maturity and understanding of psychology. I’ll reiterate maturity — he was a man at 32 and I remember looking up to him. It’s just funny when I think of myself when I was 32, f*ck, I had nowhere near my sh*t together like he did. But it’s motivating to look at that and set that as the example of what I’d like to do for the business that gave me so much." (h/t WrestleZone)

Watch the full interview and the latest episode of the Pat McAfee Show in the video below:

Triple H wrestled his final televised match against Randy Orton

Triple H wrestled his final televised WWE match in June 2019's Super Showdown against his former Evolution teammate Randy Orton in a losing effort. He had previously defeated another Evolution teammate Batista in a "retirement-match" at that year's WrestleMania 35.

The King of Kings made his final on-screen appearance in a brawl against Randy, which was interrupted by Alexa Bliss and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt.

IGN @IGN "As far as in-ring, I'm done. I won't ever wrestle again. I have a defibrillator in my chest; it's probably not a good idea for me to get zapped on live TV." - Paul "Triple H" Levesque | bit.ly/3Npad68 "As far as in-ring, I'm done. I won't ever wrestle again. I have a defibrillator in my chest; it's probably not a good idea for me to get zapped on live TV." - Paul "Triple H" Levesque | bit.ly/3Npad68 https://t.co/JVCRQfb2Sv

Triple H formed a faction in 2003 called "Evolution". The elite group included himself, Ric Flair, Randy Orton, and Batista. He took the latter both under his wing -- both in the storyline and outside the squared-circle. Orton and Batista both won their first World Championships when related to the group.

What are your thoughts on what The Viper said about Triple H? Would you like to see The Game back on your TV screens?

