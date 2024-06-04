Randy Orton thinks WWE star is a future world champion (Exclusive)

Randy Orton is one of WWE's longest-tenured and most respected superstars. In an exclusive interview, The Viper named Austin Theory as someone who could follow in his footsteps by becoming a world champion one day.

In 2004, Orton was 24 when he beat Chris Benoit at SummerSlam to become the youngest world champion in WWE history. Two decades on, he is a 14-time World Champion and just two title reigns away from matching John Cena and Ric Flair's record of 16.

Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter recently spoke to Orton at Bob Orton Jr.'s St. Louis Wrestling Hall of Fame induction. Asked to name a future world champion on the roster, one name came to the SmackDown star's mind:

"It's hard, I don't have a crystal ball or anything, but Austin Theory is young and he's got a great look. I know where his head's at. I've had plenty of talks with him, and a lot of the things that I did as a kid that I maybe shouldn't have, the distractions that I was confronted with, he doesn't have those. I think he's just a little more gung-ho, motivated. He sees the goal, he sees the prize, he knows what he wants. I think he'll definitely be a world champion one day," Orton said. [1:33 – 2:08]

Watch the video above to hear Orton's thoughts on Triple H replacing Vince McMahon.

Austin Theory's WWE career highs and lows

One of the biggest moments of Austin Theory's career so far came in 2022 when he won the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match. At the time, he performed as the on-screen protégé of Vince McMahon and looked set for big things under the former WWE Chairman.

After McMahon's departure as WWE's creative figurehead, Triple H booked Theory to unsuccessfully cash in his MITB briefcase on then-United States Champion Seth Rollins.

The 26-year-old recovered from that setback by defeating his childhood hero John Cena at WrestleMania 39. He also captured the SmackDown Tag Team Championship, now known as the WWE Tag Team Championship, with Grayson Waller at WrestleMania XL.

