Randy Orton was told to make two important phone calls after major WWE show went off the air

Randy Orton and Stephanie McMahon shared a wholesome moment shortly after he became the youngest World Heavyweight Champion in WWE history in 2004.

At SummerSlam 2004, The Viper defeated Chris Benoit to win the World Heavyweight Championship in the main event of the night. This was Orton's first of many world title wins in WWE.

WWE recently shared a preview clip for Orton's Biography: WWE Legends documentary on A&E. In the clip, Randy Orton revealed that Stephanie McMahon gave him her phone backstage and told him to call his family after his massive win.

Check out his full comment below:

"This was the culmination of all this hard work. I knew my father and my grandfather would be watching me, proud of me. Stephanie McMahon gave me her cell phone. She was like ‘Call your dad. Call your grandpa. Talk to them.’ And I’m so glad that she did. My grandpa, he was only around for a few years after, so just hearing his voice, hearing how proud he was of me, you know, that’s a conversation I will never forget. Same with my father, I called him next. I’d never heard my old man get choked up. Like, he’s old school to the bone. But he was choked up on the phone that night. So it was a special night.” [H/T - RSN]

Randy Orton and Stephanie McMahon were later involved in a couple of major angles

About five years after Orton's big win, he kicked off a feud with the McMahon family. At this point, Orton had become the biggest villain in all of WWE. He attacked Stephanie McMahon on The Road to WrestleMania 25, where he lost a WWE title match to Triple H.

Fast forward to 2013, and Randy Orton had now joined forces with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. The Game helped Orton defeat Daniel Bryan at SummerSlam 2013, after which he joined The Authority.

