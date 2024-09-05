Randy Orton turning on Cody Rhodes is going to happen, says WWE legend

Legendary wrestling manager Jim Cornette believes that Randy Orton turning on Cody Rhodes is imminent. He thinks that's the reason why Kevin Owens didn't betray the latter at all.

The Viper and The American Nightmare have known each other for a very long time, and they used to be part of a trio with Ted DiBiase Jr. known as The Legacy. During Cody's feud with The Bloodline, Randy and KO came to his aid multiple times. It was teased then that The Apex Predator could turn on the Undisputed WWE Champion and challenge him for the title.

On the latest edition of the Jim Cornette Experience, the WWE veteran reviewed Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens' tag team match against A-Town Down Under on SmackDown last week. Cornette said he didn't think Owens would betray Cody, because he thinks WWE is saving that role for Randy Orton, which would be a big match.

"I wasn't sold on the idea it was gonna happen, I was like this what they're trying to do but this is a red herring because right now, Kevin Owens turning on Cody Rhodes would diminish when Randy Orton turns on Cody Rhodes, which I'm sure is going to happen and is where all the big money is," said Cornette. [1:00-1:20]

Michael Cole heaps praise on WWE veteran Randy Orton

The Viper recently challenged Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship in the main event of WWE Bash in Berlin. However, he failed to capture the title, as he passed out after being locked in a rear-naked choke.

Regardless, Randy Orton received praise from Michael Cole, who referred to him as one of the greatest performers in the history of the wrestling business.

"Randy is one of the all-time greats. I have to say—I have goosebumps right now talking about Randy. I’ve had the opportunity to call most of his matches in his career. He is an unbelievable performer. Since day one, when he arrived on the scene here in WWE, he has dominated. And I thought he would get closer to making history tonight," Cole said.

At the same Premium Live Event, Cody Rhodes defeated Kevin Owens to retain the Undisputed WWE Championship.

If you use the quote from the first half of this article, please credit the Jim Cornette Experience and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

